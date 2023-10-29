F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Raised to $163.00 at Barclays

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $162.00 to $163.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FFIV. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.75.

F5 Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $149.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04. F5 has a 12-month low of $127.05 and a 12-month high of $167.89.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that F5 will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.49, for a total transaction of $353,078.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,635,109.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.49, for a total transaction of $353,078.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,635,109.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $160,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,394.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,292. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of F5 by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

