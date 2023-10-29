Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $629,300.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $162.93.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,223,000 after acquiring an additional 378,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,927,000 after acquiring an additional 55,225 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,992,000 after acquiring an additional 117,424 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,800,000 after acquiring an additional 213,419 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 14.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 584,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,445,000 after acquiring an additional 73,259 shares during the period. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

