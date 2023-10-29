Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Stock Performance
OXBR opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.40.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
