Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

OXBR opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

In other news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin purchased 23,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $25,955.13. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 244,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,140.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Oxbridge Re news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,077. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Allan S. Martin purchased 23,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $25,955.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,271 shares in the company, valued at $271,140.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 180,418 shares of company stock valued at $203,553 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.