Head-To-Head Contrast: Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) & NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE)

Savers Value Village and NuZee are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Savers Value Village and NuZee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savers Value Village N/A N/A N/A NuZee -294.03% -134.06% -103.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Savers Value Village shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of NuZee shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of NuZee shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savers Value Village $1.44 billion 1.62 $84.72 million N/A N/A NuZee $3.11 million 0.69 -$11.80 million ($13.56) -0.20

This table compares Savers Value Village and NuZee’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Savers Value Village has higher revenue and earnings than NuZee.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Savers Value Village and NuZee, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Savers Value Village 0 0 9 0 3.00 NuZee 0 0 1 0 3.00

Savers Value Village currently has a consensus target price of $28.75, indicating a potential upside of 97.59%. Given Savers Value Village’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Savers Value Village is more favorable than NuZee.

Summary

Savers Value Village beats NuZee on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc. sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores. It serves retail and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as S-Evergreen Holding LLC and changed its name to Savers Value Village, Inc. in January 2022. Savers Value Village, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

About NuZee

NuZee, Inc., a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders and Twin Peaks brands. NuZee, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

