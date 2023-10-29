Comparing BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) and TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) and TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BIT Mining and TELUS International (Cda)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIT Mining $650.23 million 0.05 -$155.41 million ($14.44) -0.19 TELUS International (Cda) $2.47 billion 0.18 $183.00 million $0.37 16.78

TELUS International (Cda) has higher revenue and earnings than BIT Mining. BIT Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELUS International (Cda), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

BIT Mining has a beta of 2.85, meaning that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELUS International (Cda) has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for BIT Mining and TELUS International (Cda), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIT Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 TELUS International (Cda) 0 8 7 0 2.47

TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus target price of $16.27, suggesting a potential upside of 161.94%. Given TELUS International (Cda)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TELUS International (Cda) is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of BIT Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BIT Mining and TELUS International (Cda)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIT Mining -49.66% -61.29% -42.06% TELUS International (Cda) 3.85% 14.93% 6.65%

Summary

TELUS International (Cda) beats BIT Mining on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Akron, Ohio.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection. It also offers IT lifecycle services comprising cloud platform solutions, managed IT services, application development and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consists of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; back office and automation solutions, such as robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and trust, safety, and security services, including content moderation and social media community management, and fraud prevention and detection. In addition, the company provides AI data solutions comprising data collection and creation, data annotation, data validation and relevance, and linguistic annotation for video, audio, text, image, and geographical data, as well as 3D sensor fusion. It serves technology and gaming, communications and media, ecommerce, financial services and financial technology, healthcare, travel and hospitality, and automotive industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. is a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

