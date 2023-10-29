Brokerages Set PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Target Price at $160.92

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.92.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on PTC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $422,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $112,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $136.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.96 and a 200 day moving average of $138.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.18. PTC has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $152.09.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). PTC had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $542.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

