Analysts Set Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target at $91.03

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, twenty have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.31.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $67.08 on Friday. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.26.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $402,266.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,445.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $402,266.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,445.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $158,217.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,083 shares of company stock worth $1,757,327 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 365.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

