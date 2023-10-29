Brokerages Set Shell plc (LON:SHEL) PT at GBX 2,999.36

Shares of Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,999.36 ($36.74).

SHEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($34.91) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,750 ($33.69) to GBX 3,200 ($39.20) in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,800 ($34.30) to GBX 2,700 ($33.08) in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.48) to GBX 2,670 ($32.71) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($42.88) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of SHEL opened at GBX 2,700.50 ($33.08) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £178.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 798.96, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.62. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 2,149.45 ($26.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,801 ($34.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,573.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,438.35.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

