National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives $37.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $28.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $44.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.39%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

