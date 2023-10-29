Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.79.
WOOF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance
NASDAQ WOOF opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.22. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
