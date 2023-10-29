NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives $30.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on NMI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on NMI in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NMI from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director James G. Jones sold 3,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $115,042.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,350.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NMI in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in NMI by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of NMI by 160.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMIH opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37. NMI has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.18.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. NMI had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 56.07%. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NMI will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

