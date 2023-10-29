Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Get Seagen alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Seagen

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $214.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of -55.17 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.14. Seagen has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $217.51.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $603.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.68 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 33.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $76,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,966,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $1,807,601.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,584,088.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $76,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $10,966,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,107 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,488. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Seagen by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seagen

(Get Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.