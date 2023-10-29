Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DVDCF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €13.80 ($14.68) in a report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($13.83) in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Davide Campari-Milano Price Performance

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90. Davide Campari-Milano has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

