Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Synchronoss Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.
