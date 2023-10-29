Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Tourmaline Bio Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of TRML opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. Tourmaline Bio has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.18.

In related news, Director Caley Castelein purchased 15,800 shares of Tourmaline Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $229,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 516,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,515,351.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Caley Castelein purchased 15,800 shares of Tourmaline Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $229,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 516,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,515,351.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni bought 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $49,662.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,449.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 32,950 shares of company stock valued at $429,752 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

talaris therapeutics is a late-clinical stage biotechnology company based in boston, ma and louisville, ky. talaris is developing transformative cell therapies with the potential to eliminate the burden of chronic immunosuppression for organ transplant recipients as well as induce durable remissions in patients with severe auto-immune and immune-mediated disorders.

