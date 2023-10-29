Wedbush Boosts Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $378.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $370.00 to $378.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Boston Beer’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.83 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $333.69.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $319.64 on Wednesday. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $296.27 and a 12 month high of $420.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $367.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.39.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.03 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total value of $4,667,065.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,682,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 172.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth $32,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 302.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

