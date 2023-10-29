Brokerages Set FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Target Price at $38.20

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on FormFactor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. CL King lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

FORM stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.88. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $37.74. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.96 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.11.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $155.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.05 million. FormFactor had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 247.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 124.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

