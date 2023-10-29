RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) PT Lowered to $13.00

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $13.75 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Stephens upped their price target on shares of RBB Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

RBB Bancorp Stock Down 2.8 %

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of RBB opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.90. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.62%.

Institutional Trading of RBB Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 48.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 87.7% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 117,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 55,023 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 12.6% during the first quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 314,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

