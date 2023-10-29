General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given New $131.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded General Electric from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.93.

General Electric stock opened at $106.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.95. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.47 and a 1-year high of $117.96. The company has a market cap of $115.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,742,325,000 after buying an additional 2,974,946 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,098,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,502 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,261,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,960,462,000 after buying an additional 156,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in General Electric by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,207,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,515,327,000 after buying an additional 1,717,793 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,496,379,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

