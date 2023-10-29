Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WRTBY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to €13.00 ($13.83) in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Price Performance

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Increases Dividend

OTCMKTS WRTBY opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.14. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $2.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.0284 dividend. This is a positive change from Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.02%.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

(Get Free Report

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers marine power products, such as engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions, including bridge infrastructure solutions, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services, future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage solutions, and optimization technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.