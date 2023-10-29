Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Credo Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $210,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,942,421 shares in the company, valued at $55,312,166.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $210,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,942,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,312,166.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $37,051.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 267,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 355,418 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,016 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the third quarter worth $361,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. Credo Technology Group has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.21 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

