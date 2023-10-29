Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.90.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

OCSL stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $21.69.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 100,915.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,716,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $169,364,000 after buying an additional 8,707,975 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,374,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,805 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 847.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 691,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 618,670 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth about $11,231,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 414,097 shares during the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.