Analysts Set Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Price Target at $3.02

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.02.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LILM. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lilium from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.20 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Lilium in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.20 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Lilium Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lilium

NASDAQ LILM opened at $0.61 on Friday. Lilium has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Lilium by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lilium in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Lilium during the third quarter worth about $65,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lilium during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Lilium by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lilium

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

See Also

