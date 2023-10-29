Analysts Set MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) PT at $105.60

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSM. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $93.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.03.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 54.34%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

