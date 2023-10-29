ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.88.

ESAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ESAB from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

NYSE ESAB opened at $63.09 on Friday. ESAB has a 1-year low of $36.09 and a 1-year high of $74.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.83.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. ESAB had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $720.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. ESAB’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESAB will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.96%.

In other ESAB news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $31,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at $444,300.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $45,626.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,015 shares in the company, valued at $574,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $31,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,300.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,631 shares of company stock worth $115,926 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in ESAB during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ESAB during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in ESAB during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in ESAB during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ESAB during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

