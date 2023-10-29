Brokerages Set Spectris plc (LON:SXS) PT at GBX 5,821.25

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,821.25 ($71.31).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a £115 ($140.88) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

In related news, insider Andrew Heath acquired 2,873 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,454 ($42.31) per share, with a total value of £99,233.42 ($121,564.89). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,887 shares of company stock valued at $9,969,624. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SXS stock opened at GBX 2,935 ($35.95) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,254.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,495.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. Spectris has a 12 month low of GBX 2,901 ($35.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,883.85 ($47.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,275.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a GBX 25.30 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Spectris’s payout ratio is 5,968.99%.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

