Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $390.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners cut their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $384.34.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.6 %

MSFT stock opened at $329.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.39.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

