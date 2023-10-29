Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $143.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.92 and its 200-day moving average is $168.49.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 8.1% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $879,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile



Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

