StockNews.com Lowers LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LMAT

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.98. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $41.78 and a 52 week high of $68.67.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. Research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.