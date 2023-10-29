KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

KREF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.17.

NYSE KREF opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $722.95 million, a PE ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 408.95 and a current ratio of 384.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.49%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -573.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 330.9% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,516,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,731,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,136,000 after buying an additional 1,013,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,154,000 after buying an additional 592,973 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,260,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,046,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

