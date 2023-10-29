Barrington Research Boosts Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target to $60.00

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stride’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

LRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Stride in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stride from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stride from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE LRN opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Stride has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $54.47.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. Stride had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $480.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stride will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,702,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the second quarter worth $113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stride by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 29,107 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stride by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 427,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,918,000 after purchasing an additional 26,582 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Stride during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the first quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

