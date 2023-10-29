SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SEIC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $476.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.52 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 43,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $2,597,566.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,227,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,772,922.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $605,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,389,990.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 43,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $2,597,566.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,227,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,772,922.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,749,881. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter worth about $246,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,974,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

