P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of PTSI stock opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $31.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $351.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82.
Insider Buying and Selling at P.A.M. Transportation Services
In related news, Director Edwin J. Lukas acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edwin J. Lukas acquired 1,800 shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,804. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew T. Moroun acquired 6,354,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $133,373,566.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,354,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,373,566.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 68.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of P.A.M. Transportation Services
P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.
Featured Stories
