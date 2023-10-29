P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of PTSI stock opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $31.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $351.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at P.A.M. Transportation Services

In related news, Director Edwin J. Lukas acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edwin J. Lukas acquired 1,800 shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,804. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew T. Moroun acquired 6,354,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $133,373,566.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,354,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,373,566.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 439.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 455.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

