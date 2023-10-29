JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $105.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.30.

3M Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $87.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.25. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $133.91. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in 3M by 102,920.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,935,302,000 after acquiring an additional 39,279,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,311,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,334,173,000 after buying an additional 196,238 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,898,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,285,246,000 after buying an additional 363,626 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,846,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,812,000 after buying an additional 371,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after acquiring an additional 825,223 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

