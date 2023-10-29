Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

PPBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens upped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.80.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

PPBI stock opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.73. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $37.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 279.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 646.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

