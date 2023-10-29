Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut Fortinet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.81.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $56.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.89.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $672,080.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,983.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,223 shares of company stock worth $4,170,585. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

