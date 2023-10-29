First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.
FCCO opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $131.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
