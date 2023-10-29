Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Shares of EXC opened at $38.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.26. Exelon has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

