RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of RPT Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.38.

RPT Realty Price Performance

RPT Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of RPT opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $880.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.62. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

Institutional Trading of RPT Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in RPT Realty by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,249 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 225.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,124,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 778,364 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,828,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,562,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,392,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,946,000 after purchasing an additional 546,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

See Also

