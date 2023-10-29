Morgan Stanley Lowers PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target to $28.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PPL. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of PPL from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. PPL has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in PPL by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PPL by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after buying an additional 50,658 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PPL by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after buying an additional 29,496 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in PPL by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in PPL by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

