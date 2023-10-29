Truist Financial Trims Polaris (NYSE:PII) Target Price to $100.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Polaris from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Polaris from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.77.

Shares of PII stock opened at $85.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.25. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $84.69 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.34.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.71. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 6.57%. Polaris’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Polaris will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.42%.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $429,828.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,885.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Polaris news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $429,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,885.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89,717 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,650,000 after buying an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after buying an additional 532,947 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Polaris by 33.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,238,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,672,000 after acquiring an additional 410,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

