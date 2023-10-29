PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Cut to $81.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PHM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.25.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $86.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.23.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

