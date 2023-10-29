Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $75.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PNR. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.21.

Pentair Trading Down 1.2 %

PNR opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. Pentair has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $71.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $2,328,006.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,978,000 after buying an additional 186,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,446,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,062,414,000 after purchasing an additional 446,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,164,000 after purchasing an additional 443,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Pentair by 31.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,337,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,724,000 after buying an additional 1,031,307 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

