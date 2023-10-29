Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 649 ($7.95).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAND shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Land Securities Group to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 750 ($9.19) to GBX 650 ($7.96) in a report on Monday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Land Securities Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.70) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Shore Capital raised shares of Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Shares of LAND opened at GBX 563.80 ($6.91) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 586.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 608.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03. The stock has a market cap of £4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -671.19, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.43. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 551.20 ($6.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 743.40 ($9.11).

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

