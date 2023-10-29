Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Receives $18.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

DRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Leonardo DRS Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Leonardo DRS stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56. Leonardo DRS has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.51 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 501.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,208,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1,923.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,419 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 463.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,926,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,984 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 852.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,313,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 143.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,218,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,539 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

