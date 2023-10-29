Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$57.05.

Several research firms have commented on CAR.UN. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.50 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Performance

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

TSE CAR.UN opened at C$41.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.54. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$40.43 and a 1 year high of C$52.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.10.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

