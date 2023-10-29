Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.15.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GENI. Benchmark boosted their target price on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Genius Sports from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Genius Sports Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE GENI opened at $4.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.04.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.57 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 46.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GENI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $9,281,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,544 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 2,369,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,000 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,567,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Genius Sports by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,293,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

