Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WIRE. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock.

Encore Wire Stock Down 0.2 %

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $176.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.28 and its 200-day moving average is $171.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.28. Encore Wire has a 12-month low of $130.52 and a 12-month high of $206.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encore Wire

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

