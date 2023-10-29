Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TECK has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.91.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.73. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at about $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

