Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Raised to $44.00 at Piper Sandler

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SYF. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.31.

NYSE:SYF opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average of $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at $19,500,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 181.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

